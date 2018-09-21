Okanagan Rail Trail to officially open

Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m., Oyama Boat Launch, Wood Lake; public welcome

The eagerly awaited Okanagan Rail Trail officially opens Thursday.

Residents and visitors are invited to join the District of Lake Country, City of Kelowna, Regional District of North Okanagan, Okanagan Indian Band and funding partners for the grand opening.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Oyama Boat Launch on Wood Lake located at 15455 Oyama Road, Lake Country. The boat launch will be closed for the duration of the event until approximately 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

“In addition to supporting healthy, intergenerational activities and connecting communities, we are confident the Okanagan Rail Trail will become a magnificent tourism amenity adding to the local economy,” said Lake Country Mayor James Baker.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees will take a celebratory trip along the trail to Woodsdale Road. (approximately 6.5 km) through any means of active transportation (e.g. walking, cycling).

“This trail is a valuable connection between the Central Okanagan and North Okanagan, and offers residents and visitors an alternative mode of transportation between our communities,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “In Kelowna, it connects neighbourhoods, town centres, the university, the airport and many recreational amenities in the city – helping to link people from their home to where they work and play.”

The Okanagan Rail Corridor spans 49.5 km from Coldstream to Kelowna’s downtown core.

“The completion of Phase 1 of the Okanagan Rail Trail would not have been possible without the generous support of the community, the collaborative work of the municipal and regional partners, and funding from the Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia”, said Bob Fleming, board chair, Regional District of North Okanagan. “I invite everyone to join us in celebrating this accomplishment.”

More than 24 km of the trail follows lakeshore, creeks and unique natural environments. The Okanagan Rail Trail will become a signature amenity attracting international travelers, contributing to the economy and increasing job opportunities.

“The Okanagan Rail Trail offers opportunities for all who use it to learn about the Syilx (Okanagan) people, our territory and part of the rich history of the Okanagan Valley,” said Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis.

While majority of the trail is open, the access between the Kelowna International Airport and Duck Lake is not yet open for public use. These lands are being reviewed by senior government through the federal reserve process and Agricultural Land Commission. It’s asked that trail users respect this closure.

RELATED: Okanagan Rail Trail close to financial goal

The completion of the trail development is attributed to the community-based fundraising campaign by the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative (ORTI). The ORTI supported the work required to design and build a continuous basic trail from Coldstream to Kelowna by raising $7.8 million.

The Government of Canada provided nearly $1.4 million through the New Building Canada Fund, and $471,500 from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. Trail development also received nearly $1.3 million from Government of British Columbia through BikeBC and the Rural Dividend Fund.

For more information, visit okanaganrailtrail.ca.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack
Next story
SilverStar Resort hosts motorcycle weekend

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail to officially open

Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m., Oyama Boat Launch, Wood Lake; public welcome

Chinese author tackles racism and reconciliation

David Wong says cultural diversity should not be feared

Growing Okanagan tech sector hailed in new report

Study shows sector employees 12, 474 workers and is worth $1.67 billion to regional economy

Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

SilverStar Resort hosts motorcycle weekend

Racers from Canada, the U.S. and Australia expected to compete at Vernon event

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Feds launching review of oil tanker traffic in bid to renew pipeline approval

The feds have ordered the National Energy Board to bring recommendations on whether pipeline expansion should proceed

Horvat leads Canucks to 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

Vancouver dumps L.A. in NHL pre-season contest

Race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon

New estimates say about 750,000 sockeye will spawn on the Adams River, similar to 2014 dominant run

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations

Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

B.C. MP Todd Doherty receives award for saving man who collapsed on a plane

Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year

Most Read