Users of the Okanagan Rail Trail are reminded to use caution when exploring areas off the trail after a woman fell on a hill and broken bones in her leg. (Regional District North Okanagan photo)

Okanagan Rail Trail mishap sends mother to hospital

Woman suffers broken bones in leg after fall on slope on Mother’s Day

A Mother’s Day walk on the Okanagan Rail Trail turned into an overnight hospital stay for an area mom.

She had been out with her family for a stroll on the rail trail Sunday, May 10, when she fell on a slippery slope coming down a small hill. The woman broke bones in her legs as a result of the fall.

Her children and some bystanders called 911.

Members of the Coldstream Fire Department arrived within 30 minutes, loading the injured woman into their truck and transporting her to a waiting ambulance at the Kickwillie Loop end of the trail.

The injured woman was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and went immediately into surgery.

After an overnight stay, she was released and it’s reported she is recovering nicely at home.

The incident serves as a reminder to use caution when exploring the rocks and hills off the rail trail.

Accidents

