FortisBC crews were out covering exposed line in Oliver after two baby owls died when they were electrocuted in May. (Robin Grant-Western News)

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Oliver resident Donald Lawlor had come to know the Great Horned owl family living in a tree near his home before he witnessed the death of two fledglings when they were electrocuted after flying into a power line.

“I was heartbroken. Many of the people who watched them also felt the same way. They felt so bad many of them were crying,” he said of the incident that took place in May.

The young owls were learning to fly with their mother on the lines, where they often perched, when it occurred.

Following a public outcry, FortisBC crews were out covering the exposed lines that took the young owls’ lives on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

“If we know that there’s a risk to wildlife on our lines, we will take precautions to fix it,” said Nicole Brown, communications advisor with FortisBC. “What we are doing on an ongoing basis is adding bird proofing and protection on our system.”

She said the electricity and natural gas distribution utility company was unaware the owls were at risk and could not do anything about it until it was too late.

Much of the risks to wildlife come from the “legacy structures” on the system put in place before environmental risks were considered, like the one in Oliver, Brown said, which the company is in the process of replacing.

To prevent more wildlife tragedies, residents in the area have requested that Fortis replace all lines that could pose a threat to wildlife. Brown said the procedure would be costly, something the public would have to pay for.

Brown did advise residents to get in touch with FortisBC if they believe a line is a threat to wildlife.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Osprey dive-bombs goose nest

“We cover everything where there is a known risk. People will see cone shapes over some of our structures, they’ll see spinals on some of our structures. People may not realize how much wildlife protection is already in place.”

Roxanne Tripp, FortisBC environmental program lead, said the company operates on a risk-based approach.

“We need to know where those risks are,” she said, adding the incident was heartbreaking to her because as a biologist she specialized in owls.

“Every time somebody sees something that they have concerns about — if they see potential for a long-term interaction with the infrastructure — feel free to pick up the phone or send us an email.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

UBC Okanagan medical science student graduates with $10,000 award

Microbiology student wins prestigious Pushor Mitchell prize

Kelowna woman recovering after being backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Most Read