Kelowna-Lake Country MP elect Tracy Gray thanks her family, volunteers and her supporters at the Ramada Hotel after being elected Oct. 21. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Okanagan MPs Gray, Albas and Arnold named to Conservative shadow cabinet

Andrew Scheer announced the shadow ministers that serve as critics to the federal government

The Okanagan’s Tracy Gray, Dan Albas and Mel Arnold have been named to the Conservative Party of Canada’s shadow cabinet.

Shadow ministers, more often called opposition critics, are elected Conservative Members of Parliament who are selected by leader Andrew Scheer to act as official reviewers to the in-place ministers of the federal government. Shadow cabinets are composed of members of the main opposition and hold the government to account for party policy positions.

Gray, the Kelowna-Lake Country MP, was named the opposition critic for interprovincial trade on Friday morning.

“I am honoured to have been asked to serve at this level,” said Gray.

“Being in the shadow cabinet will bring the voices of Kelowna-Lake Country and B.C. forward at an elevated level to hold the government to account.”

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas was named the shadow minister for employment, workforce development and disability inclusion and Arnold, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP, was appointed shadow minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The three Okanagan opposition critics are part of a 50 member shadow cabinet team.

“Our Conservative team is united, experienced and focused on finishing the job we started and replacing the Trudeau Liberals,” Scheer said.

“The shadow cabinet I have announced reflects the growing strength of our team and our commitment to work for Canadians from coast to coast.”

