Okanagan MP criticizes Liberal government for failing to provide money to fight money laundering

The federal government promised to spend $10M last year, but has so far failed to provide the money

Central Okanagan – Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas took a shot at the Liberal government for failing to provide the RCMP with money to fight money-laundering.

In an open letter sent to the media, he slammed Finance Minister Bill Morneau for not following through on the government’s promise to help police stop the illegal practice, which is particularly prevalent in British Columbia.

“I had hoped he would be coming with the promised $10 million to help the RCMP fight money laundering,” said Albas, who is the official opposition critic for employment and work force development.

“Unfortunately, despite promising the funds last year, and repeated inquires in the House of Commons, he has yet to sign the cheque.”

While in Vancouver earlier this week, Morneau presented reports showing the deep challenges of combatting money laundering during pre-budget consultations which also included strengthening the middle class, preparing for climate change and more.

“While Canadians have good reasons to be confident about the future, we know there is a lot more work to be done to make sure that everyone benefits from a strong and growing economy,” said Morneau.

As the official critic, Albas said that it was nice to see Morneau listening to British Columbians, but that the promised help has yet to be seen.

“Attorney General David Eby has been clear that the federal government has not yet provided any new financial resources,” said Albas.

“The Trudeau Liberals can manage to find money to spend on anything, except apparently protecting the integrity of the financial system in British Columbia.”

