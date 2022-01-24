Okanagan MP calls on Trudeau to help B.C. families struggling with cost of living

The federal Conservatives are pushing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to provide immediate relief to B.C. families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis by reversing the Liberal’s CPP tax hike.

“As soon as January pay cheques started getting deposited into my constituents’ accounts, my phone started to ring as people noticed getting smaller deposits, said Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Last month, the Conservatives urged Trudeau to cancel his EI and CPP tax hikes on Canadians. The Conservatives say Canadians are now experiencing the damage caused by the federal government’s economic failures. The Tories believe reversing the tax hike will put up to nearly $700 back into families’ pockets this year.

“They weren’t being paid less,” added Albas. “They were receiving less because Justin Trudeau’s policies send more of their paycheque to Ottawa at the worst possible time. Inflation has now reached a 30-year high, and families in British Columbia are being stretched painfully thin. Instead of enabling British Columbians to keep more of their hard-earned money, this government continues to take more of it away.”

Albas says the hike comes as over half of Canadians worry about their financial security for 2022. A news release from the Conservative Party indicates gasoline is up 34 per cent, housing nearly 27 per cent, sugar about 20 per cent and beef and bacon are up 17 per cent. It also states inflation has increased two-and-a-half times faster than wages.

“Canada’s Conservatives will continue to hold the Trudeau Liberals responsible for Canada’s cost of living crisis, skyrocketing housing prices, and supply chain shortages,” stated Albas.

