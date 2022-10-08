Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has brought back his greener federal infrastructure bill. (Facebook / Richard Cannings)

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has brought back his greener federal infrastructure bill. (Facebook / Richard Cannings)

Okanagan MP brings back bill for greener federal infrastructure

The bill was previously up for debate in the senate

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings has taken aim at making federal infrastructure greener.

Cannings introduced a new bill into the House of Commons that would require the federal government to consider any potential reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and any other environmental benefit when making plans for building and repairing federal infrastructure.

“This is a small but mighty bill that asks the government to consider using environmentally friendly materials such as wood when building federal infrastructure,” said Cannings as he introduced Bill S-222.

The bill was initially introduced in the previous session of parliament as a private members’ bill, but it died in the senate at the of that session.

Cannings thanked Senator Diane Griffin who championed the bill in the Senate and also Senator Jim Quinn who took up the bill after Senator Griffin’s retirement.

As it originated in the Senate, to become law, Bill S-222 must now pass the House of Commons.

READ MORE: South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP recognized by Canadian Wildlife Federation

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Billsfederal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week
Next story
‘Pushed to the back’: First Nations women under-represented as chiefs in Canada

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
Province to help fund improvements to Kelowna corridor

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Common area in the new Mission Gospel facility (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A look inside Kelowna’s newest Mission Gospel house

Colton Dach. (Kelowna Rockets/Submitted)
Dach returns to Kelowna Rockets from NHL training camp stint

Pop-up banner image