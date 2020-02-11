DISCUSSING FEDERAL ISSUES MP Dan Albas answered questions about issues in the House of Commons and issues affecting the community. On Feb. 11, Albas was the guest at a Summerland Chamber of Commerce luncheon, presented in partnership with Black Press. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Okanagan MP addresses issues of unity and alienation

MP Dan Albas answered questions at event hosted by Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Regional alienation, national unity and protests were among the topics MP Dan Albas addressed at a Summerland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday.

The luncheon was presented in partnership with Black Press. More than 20 people were in attendance.

Albas, the Conservative Member of Parliament of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said federal politicians from all parties need to focus on the needs of the country as a whole.

“We have a growing alienation that is very real,” he said, adding that government leadership includes finding ways to unite the country.

READ ALSO: Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ ALSO: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP gets promotion in shadow cabinet shuffle

The sense of alienation is also shown in protests and demonstrations, including the recent demonstrations at the B.C. Legislature on Tuesday, as protesters backing a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters had rallies to coincide with the provincial throne speech.

“When people feel isolated, they are going to strike out in other ways,” Albas said. “We are stronger when we recognize legitimate concerns.”

Despite issues surrounding unity and alienation, Albas said many federal politicians, from all parties, are focussed on working for the bests interests of Canada.

“On both sides of the aisle, it’s Team Canada,” he said.

At the same time, he said solutions are needed which can unite Canadians.

For example there is a problem with professional credentials in Canada as a doctor from another country may be approved to work in one province but not another.

Other regulations affect interprovincial sales of packaged goods.

Albas, the Conservative Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion has worked to address interprovincial barriers related to wine sales.

“We need leaders to determine what is in our national interest,” Albas said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs
Next story
Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors sign exciting Kelowna prospect

The Warriors signed defenceman Tyson Jugnauth to next season’s roster

Head-on crash with bus at Harvey and Ellis

Traffic is flowing on Harvey but the turning lane from Ellis to Harvey is closed

Three Kelowna businesses nominated for 2020 BC Tourism Industry Awards

The annual award ceremony recognizes excellence in the province’s tourism sector

Off-duty Kelowna cop helps foil downtown business break-in

Kelowna man still in custory after fleeing with over $5,000 in merchandise

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Summerland council approves cannabis retail location

School board raises concerns about proximity to two schools

Okanagan MP addresses issues of unity and alienation

MP Dan Albas answered questions at event hosted by Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

Most Read