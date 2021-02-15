Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

West Kelowna RCMP spent a day last week checking more than 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector

West Kelowna RCMP checked more than 200 vehicles travelling west on the Okanagan Connector last week, finding many of them unfit for the mountain roads.

Local Mounties teamed up with officers from Commercial Vehicle Enhanced Safety Enforcement, spending Feb. 10 inspecting vehicles near the Paradise Valley turnaround on Highway 97C.

Officers issued several tickets, including violations for brake issues, not having a driver’s licence and driving contrary to conditions.

Twenty-one vehicles were also sent back into the valley for tire-related violations, such as worn-out or bald tires and lack of winter tires, a requirement for driving on the connector.

“Our mountain passes can be extremely dangerous places to travel through in the winter,” said Staff-Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Not ensuring that your vehicle is road safe puts yourself, your passengers and everyone around you at risk.”

