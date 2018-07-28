Boaters impact response to Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

People sitting on a Peachland lakefront park bench look out at the rising smoke from the Good Creek wildfire burning across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Update: 1 p.m.

Boaters are impacting the BC Wildfire Service’s response to the Goode’s Creek wildfire, the service said in a Tweet.

“It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” the tweet said.

Response to the Goode’s Creek #BCwildfire in #Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on #Okanagan Lake. Please stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 28, 2018

Update: 12 p.m.

The Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire has grown overnight and presents new challenges for firefighters today with the heat, no shade and terrain, according to BC Wildfire.

Original:

The wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still active, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are working on strengthening containment lines on the north flank and continuing to extinguish hot spots and patrol. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to find further hot spots on this wildfire to extinguish (it),” according to the Wildfire Service’s website.

The fire, also known as Goode’s Creek, is still estimated at 577 hectares in size and there are 54 firefighters working with nine helicopters, the latest update said on July 28.

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the website said.

Watching the forest fire burn through Okanagan Mountain Park. Despite the ominous appearance, wildfires are part of a healthy ecosystem. Established trees compete with undergrowth for nutrients and space. Fire clears the weaker trees and debris and returns health to the forest. pic.twitter.com/ia2CXKv1Tm — Preserved Light (@preservedlight) July 21, 2018

The fire is considered out of control. It was discovered July 17.

