A motorist was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment after Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of an erratic driver in Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 8. (File photo)

Okanagan motorist issued 90-day driving prohibition

RCMP respond to reports of erratic driver in Vernon; find driver after vehicle hits light standard

Public complaints helped RCMP locate an erratic driver Tuesday.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a complaint about a possible impaired driver heading westbound into Vernon on Highway 6.

Prior to police intercepting the vehicle, a second report was received that the vehicle had travelled through Vernon and was southbound on Mission Road.

“Witnesses described the vehicle as unable to maintain its lane and had encroached into oncoming traffic,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

The vehicle eventually collided with a light standard in the 900 block of Mission Road where the vehicle became disabled.

Since police cannot be everywhere at once, we rely on members of the public to alert us to dangerous driving behaviour, said Finn. By reporting impaired drivers to police, members of the public play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe.

With the assistance of BC Ambulance Service and Vernon Fire Rescue Service, officers attended to the collision. Police located the driver on-scene and, based on observations, conducted an impaired driving investigation. As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days under the Motor Vehicle Act.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

