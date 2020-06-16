James Ropotar, a Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary school, won the prestigious Schulich Scholarship. (Contributed)

Okanagan Mission Secondary student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

A student at Okanagan Mission Secondary School has won a prestigious engineering scholarship worth $100,000.

Soon-to-be graduate James Ropotar was awarded the prestigious Schulich Scholarship in the spring. The money will be put to an engineering or applied science degree at the University of British Columbia.

“Winning this award has definitely changed my life,” said Ropotar. “The Schulich award allows me to focus on my studies and give back to my community. The network connects me with many brilliant minds across Canada, and I’m excited to learn from them.”

Ropotar will graduate from Okanagan Mission Secondary in June, and his school and teachers are delighted at this milestone in his learning journey.

“We are incredibly proud of James,” said Bruce McKay, Principal at Okanagan Mission Secondary. “I’ve actually known him since his elementary school days and he’s always been a hard-working, thoughtful, and highly intelligent student. He constantly challenges himself and strives for excellence. He is such a deserving recipient of this award.”

