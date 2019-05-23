Tolko Industries has announced two weeks of downtime for its divisions in Armstrong (pictured) and Soda Creek, near Williams Lake, effective May 27 and June 3. (Tolko website photo)

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

Armstrong’s Tolko plant will take two weeks of downtime.

Tolko Industries’ head office in Vernon announced Thursday that the Armstrong and Soda Creek (Williams Lake) divisions will take downtime during the weeks of May 27 and June 3.

“High log costs and weak market conditions continue to impact our lumber operating footprint in British Columbia,” said vice-president of solid wood, Troy Connolly. “While we prefer to remain operational, we must manage the business responsibly and ensure we are sustainable for the long run.”

Connolly says employees were informed of the decision earlier Thursday and local human resources representatives are available to assist them with any questions they may have.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” said Connolly. “We know we have great people working at these operations and this is in no way a reflection on them or their commitment. However, industry conditions in B.C. are challenging right now and could be for some time.”

Tolko marketing and sales vice-president Pino Pucci assured customers that the company’s marketing and sales team “will continue to support our customers and do our best to minimize any impacts as a result of these operations taking downtime.”

On May 9, Tolko announced it was permanently closing its Quest Wood sawmill in Quesnel, and a reduction of two shifts to one at its Kelowna sawmill due to not having enough economic fibre to keep all B.C. mills running efficiently and productively.


