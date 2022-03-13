Okanagan Military Tattoo returning in 2022

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is returning in 2022 after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s biggest indoor event of the year is making a comeback in 2022.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo was cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers have scheduled the event’s return to Kal Tire Place with two shows slated for July 23 and 24.

“The past two years haven’t been easy for anyone, however, we are now looking forward to 2022 and we are committed to delivering a thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences,” said Norm Crerar, president of the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The annual event features more than 500 performers and 100 volunteers. The tattoo is an economic boon for the city, with all of those performers and volunteers spending several nights in local hotels and dining at local restaurants.

While the full lineup of performers won’t be finalized until May, the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy has said it plans to attend. Discussions are ongoing with the Calgary Stampede Band of Outriders, the Canadian Scottish Regiment’s Pipes and Drums, the Calgary Police Service Pipe Band, Dueling Trumpets, Langley Ukulele Ensemble, OMT Dancers, Kelowna, Kamloops, Shuswap, Kelowna & Kalamalka pipe bands, BC Dragoons, AL Fortune High School Drum Line and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the ticket seller box office at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, or by phone by calling 250-549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s military heritage, one free youth ticket (age 18 and under) will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.

For more information, contact Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or Norm Crerar at 250-309-3959 or email nordnorm@telus.net.

Brendan Shykora

Military