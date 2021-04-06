Match Eatery and Public House is located in Cascades Casino, at 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.Kamloops This Week

Match Eatery and Public House is located in Cascades Casino, at 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.Kamloops This Week

Okanagan MATCH Eateries hope to keep patios open, staff working amid restrictions

New restrictions on indoor dining came in less than two weeks after re-opening

After being open only two weeks, the MATCH eateries in the Okanagan had to adapt to the new indoor dining restrictions. But their patios are still open.

Tanya Gabara, the director of public relations for Gateway Casinos, said they are disappointed with the new restrictions which have paused indoor dining. However, she said they will continue to provide a safe experience for guests and will keep the patios of the MATCH outlets open as the weather permits.

READ MORE: MATCH Eatery to re-open in Penticton, Vernon

The MATCH eateries will continue to offer takeout and deliveries, in the hopes that all of the employees brought back can stay busy.

“Initially, we returned 61 employees back to work. All employees that were originally returned to work remain on active duty,” said Gabara. “Our hope is that we can make it through the three-week restrictions with everyone still on the job.”

The new restrictions went into place at midnight on March 29, less than two weeks after the MATCH reopened, and closed down all indoor dining across the province until April 19.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

“We’ve come to a great distance but we cannot blow it now,” Horgan said during the announcement of the restrictions on March 29. “We need to focus on individual responsibility for the greater good.”

READ MORE: Penticton restaurants reeling under new restrictions

