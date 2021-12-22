Central Okanagan Search and Rescue mobilize near the Jackpine Forest Service Road in West Kelowna to search for a man and two dogs involved in a motor-vehicle incident on the road Tuesday, Dec. 21. The man and the dogs were found safe. (COSAR photo)

Okanagan man, two dogs found safe by COSAR

Search and rescue crew called to West Kelowna FSR for report of man, two dogs involved in vehicle incident

The calls keep coming for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Calls No. 102 and 103 for 2021 came Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 90 minutes apart.

The first call came from Kelowna RCMP at 8:45 p.m. to help search for an elderly female with dementia, last seen around 3 p.m. in downtown Kelowna.

As a COSAR crew was mobilizing, word came the woman had been located in Rutland and the crew stood down.

Briefly.

At 9:50 p.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services called COSAR to help in locating a man with two dogs involved in a motor-vehicle collision along Jackpine Forest Service Road in West Kelowna.

“He was shaken up and was walking back to town when he got cell service and called 911,” said COSAR in a release.

The man was in early stages of hypothermia, and BCEHS was not sure the ambulance could make it up the forest service road.

COSAR responded with seven members including the UTV and medical teams.

The road had been plowed and was passable in an ambulance.

The patient was found about a kilometre up the road standing by an abandoned campfire that had been started a few hours ago.

The man was checked out and released by BCEHS, and COSAR ensured the he and his dogs got home.

Search and Rescue

