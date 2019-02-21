Okanagan man cashes in $500,000 Daily Grand lotto ticket

Harald Naegel, a Penticton resident who is now $500,000 richer, said he won the Feb. 14 Daily Grand Draw using his five regular numbers. Photo submitted

An Okanagan man is $500,000 richer thanks to five lucky numbers and the Daily Grand Draw.

Harald Naegel, a Penticton resident who describes himself as naturally lucky, purchased his winning ticket at the Rocky Store on Haven Hill Road in Penticton. His ticket matched the five main numbers for the Daily Grand Draw held Feb. 14.

“I checked the ticket at my local gas station and thought, holy mackerel, those look like my numbers,” said Naegel in a release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). “The first person I told was my wife, she was tickled to find out we won.”

Naegel said he frequently plays the same six numbers for Lotto 6/49, and then re-uses five of them for the Daily Grand Draw.

“I couldn’t remember which of the six numbers I dropped for Daily Grand, so I actually had to check my ticket. I guess I picked the right one. My first thought was ‘life is goofy!’,” said Naegel.

Remaining humble about his winnings, Naegel noted that “money doesn’t change the big things in life, but it sure is helpful to have.”

While he is unsure how he will spend his winnings, Naegel did have a few ideas up his sleeve.

“I’ve always dreamed of a small cabin in the woods somewhere and maybe a bit of traveling in the future,” he said. “Helping people out is also important to me. I might help my daughter go into business for herself.”

According to BCLC, B.C. lottery players redeemed nearly $15 million in prize winning Daily Grand tickets in 2018.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.