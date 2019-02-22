Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

A Princeton B.C. man is advertising mice – free to a good home or a hungry snake.

Chris Mawn accidentally bred too many mice over the winter to feed his pet Bull Python, Diablo, and the little critters are causing him some problems.

The mice fight each other, it’s difficult to find enough containers to keep them separately, and they are noisy.

He has also been bitten more than once.

Mawn tried to sell the mice on Facebook for $2 each, but now he just wants them gone.

He adopted his snake Diablo last August, from a man who was no longer allowed to keep her in his condominium.

She is two-years-old – “which means she’s still a kid in snake years” – and about 18 inches long.

He originally purchased Diablo’s food from a pet store in Surrey.

“Then I thought to buy a male and female and breed them myself. I’ve got 17 mice so far and that’s from her only getting pregnant twice,” he said. “I was told they tend to spread like wildfire but I did not stop to think about them having so many babies.”

Diablo eats only mice or rats, and Mawn feeds her just one rodent a week as it takes many days for her to digest a meal.

“I usually feed them to her alive,” he said.

Mawn explained that some snake owners feed dead, frozen mice to their charges, but those are harder for a snake to consume, and can cause stress for the reptile.

If you are interested in adopting Mawn’s mice you can email him at chris.mawn69@gmail.com

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire suppression system failure cause of flooding at Kelowna apartment
Next story
Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Just Posted

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Kelowna developer makes an effort to help students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.

The provincials invite 32 of the top junior teams in the province

Two accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon College

Emergency personnel have been called to two separate incidents on Highway 97 near Okanagan College

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Most Read