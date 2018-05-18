Flooding above Okanagan Lake (Black Press Media files)

Okanagan Lake could reach 2017 levels

The emergency operations centre is asking residents to prepare for flooding

Property owners along the waterfront prone to flooding or to damage due to flooding are encouraged to install protective measures for lake levels that could reach 2017 levels.

Property owners are responsible for the protection of their property, docks and marine infrastructure, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations centre in a news release.

Sand and sandbags locations throughout the Central Okanagan are available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Protection of public infrastructure

Central Okanagan Emergency Officials are receiving assistance from Canadian Forces personnel and B.C. Wildfire Services crews and contractors to protect key public infrastructure in low lying areas.

Flood prevention measures will continue to be deployed by the emergency operations centre officials based on risk to local infrastructure and public safety.

The public is asked to keep clear of the installations for their own safety and to ensure the continued protection of community infrastructure and property, the release said.

Emergency officials continue to conduct advance planning and prepare models for possible lake effect flooding, should Okanagan Lake rise to 2017 levels.

Boating and debris

Boaters are encouraged to keep wakes levels low to minimize wave action along the waterfront to reduce the risk of erosion and damage to docks and other foreshore infrastructure. Debris washed up on beaches should be left for the time being, as logs and other wood material can help to limit erosion caused by wave action.

Staying safe around high waters

As May long weekend arrives, residents and visitors are encouraged to keep clear of fast-running creeks and streams and stay away from eroded banks. Stay alert for changing conditions and check local municipal websites for information related to recreational access to path and trails, the release said.

More information

For a visual representation of lake levels today and historical levels, check out the graphic at www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared/flood-faq.

For information, including active evacuation alerts and orders across the Central Okanagan, as well as flood-preparedness resources, visit cordemergency.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan
Next story
Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

Just Posted

Very big plane lands at Kelowna’s airport

The arrival of the Boeing 747 Special Performance marks the second largest plane to ever land at YLW

Peachland launches campaign to tell noisy motorcycles to “pipe down”

“Real rebels know when to pipe down,” reads the coasters that are distributed throughout the district

Evacuation order rescinded for Westside Road properties

West Kelowna - States of local emergency are ongoing in the Central Okanagan

Northern lights for sale in West Kelowna Facebook group

Someone has a sense of humour

Okanagan Lake could reach 2017 levels

The emergency operations centre is asking residents to prepare for flooding

What’s happening

Find out what is happening around the valley this May Long weekend

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Tribunal proceeding with Penticton discrimination complaint

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal denied an application from a non-profit to dismiss the complaint

Penticton panhandler not deterred by trash

City staff moved trash and recycling bins into a regular panhandling spot to deter the practice

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Most Read