Okanagan Lake bad buoys, bad buoys, what ya gonna do when they come for you?

More than 100 buoys in the water are estimated to be non-compliant

The City of Kelowna initiative includes removing moorage buoys that do not comply with federal regulations. (Travis Paterson/Black Press)

City of Kelowna crews will start removing non-compliant buoys on Okanagan Lake the week of July 24.

“These activities are part of a city of Kelowna initiative to ensure safe waterways, enhance the natural beauty of our waterfront and maintain a shoreline free from clutter and hazards,” said Julia Buck, manager, property management.

“This year in particular, several boats have broken free from non-compliant buoys and damaged shoreline structures.”

The initiative includes removing moorage buoys that do not comply with federal regulations.

More than 100 buoys in the water are estimated to be non-compliant.

“We appreciate residents’ cooperation and support in our ongoing efforts to maintain the Kelowna waterfront,” added Buck. “By working together, we can preserve the beauty and integrity of the lake for all to enjoy.”

The work will include portions of the lake along Abbott Street to the south of the bridge and next to Paul’s Tomb to the north.

It’s expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

READ MORE: “Something in the water”: Bull rider looking for 2nd consecutive title in Kelowna

READ MORE: Fires at Kelowna’s landfill not uncommon, but concerning

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownalakesOkanagan