Seven-year-old Ainsley Campbell and her mom Melissa have raised over $8,000 for the Kidney Walk so far, and hope to reach $10,000 by the end of the month. At the age of five, Ainsley was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments

The Penticton Kidney Walk saw a good turnout, and raised $22,086.42 for the Canadian Kidney Foundation, with more donations yet to be counted.

Over 100 people came out to Gyro Park Sunday morning for a sunny walk to the S.S. Sicamous and back, with a stop along the way for ice cream for the kids.

Among those walking today were Ainsley Campbell, who was diagnosed with nephrotic kidney disease at the age of five. Now seven, she and her mom are hard at work raising money to help give back to the Foundation that has helped support them.

“We’ve raised just over $8,000 so far, and we’ve got until the end of the month to make it,” said Melissa. “We’ve got two more events coming too, there’s the Orca Swim Club in Summerland who are hosting a banquet, and they’re going to a do a fundraiser there. The Summerland Montessori is going to host a movie night, with all the proceeds going to team Ainsley as well. The Summerland community is really rallying around for, it’s amazing.

Many of those walking bore Ainsley’s name, highlighting the reason they were at the fundraiser, others carried their own names, either of friends, family, or themselves.

“It’s unbelievable the support, lots of friends and family,” said Campbell. “Friends of mine, friends of my husband, her friends from school, and so many more people. It really makes us speechless, how many people came out for her.”

READ MORE: Kidney Walk returns to support those affected by kidney disease

In addition to the money raised just from the walk, there are still online donations, and the silent auction to be added to the total raised for this year. The Skaha Ultra Swim in August also donates towards the Penticton Kidney Walk. Last year, the final total raised was close to $39,000, and there are hopes of matching or bettering that this year.

READ MORE: Kidney Foundation close to the hearts of many in the South Okanagan

Al Mansfield, owner of the Penticton White Spot, has extended his promotion of offering a $10 gift card in exchange for a $20 donation to the Kidney Foundation until June 8. The donation also enters you into a draw for a $500 gift card for White Spot. In addition, every meal is $4 off Sunday.

