Okanagan JCI group tops in BC/Yukon region

JCI Vernon won Chapter of the Year and three members picked up individual honours at the BC/Yukon Regional Convention in Cranbrook on the weekend. (JCI Vernon - photo)

JCI Vernon prepped for the national convention it will host in the fall by winning a handful of honours at the regional convention in Cranbrook.

The JCI BC/Yukon Regional Convention was attended by members from across Western Canada to partake in leadership training, effective speaking and debate competitions. During the regional awards dinner, JCI Vernon took home four awards recognizing their local members and chapter.

The big award was being named BC/Yukon Chapter of the Year.

“JCI Vernon is a strong and well-established chapter in the BC/Yukon region,” said president Robbie Hoyte. “Our 30 members are extremely active in JCI as well as in our local community, supporting and working with many different organizations. The projects provide learning and development opportunities for our members as well as create a positive impact in our community.”

Ute Cumming was named Member of the Year.

In 2018, Cumming was involved in almost every JCI event in some capacity from chairing and organizing events to volunteering and assisting the day of. Some projects she was involved in was chairing or co-chairing Lawn Days of Summer, Funtastic drink ticket sales, Alternative Gift Fair, and she also volunteered for the JCI Vernon Gala & Charity Auction, JCI Valley Food Drive and attended various JCI events through the year.

RELATED: JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

“Ute participated fully, encourages other members, provides valuable feedback and helps to get the job done,” said Hoyte.

Executive Member of the Year went to Lindsey Keller.

She was a key board member for JCI in 2018, handling JCI Vernon’s communications and social media channels as communications director.

“This included creating JCI’s Vernon Instagram account and keeping the community up to date on JCI Vernon’s events and activities,” said Hoyte.

New Member of the Year for BC/Yukon was Vernon’s Jennifer Bailey, who, Hoyte said, jumped right in with both feet right after attending her first meeting. She participated fully in all chapter events, and joined project committees.

“Jen was a key member of JCI Vernon helping organize an Experience JCI event in Kamloops for the newly forming chapter,” said Hoyte. “She was co-chair of the Lawn Days of Summer, helping with the JCI Hospital Gala and attending various JCI events.”

Lawn Days of Summer is JCI’s networking partnership with BDO Vernon. The lawn bowling tournament goes Aug. 7, 14 and 21. It provides a casual atmosphere for young professionals to network on company teams. In 2018, funds were raised through team registrations, food sales, side games and sponsorship, with the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan chosen as a recipient of the funds.

RELATED: Lawn Days of Summer rolls out green carpet in Vernon

It was given honourable mention for Project of the Year.

“JCI Vernon is proud to be able to recognize the outstanding young leaders in our community and that JCI Vernon is truly making a positive impact on our community and our members,” said Hoyte.

JCI Vernon is hosting JCI Canada’s National convention in Vernon Sept. 11-15, where more than 100 delegates from across the country will be in attendance.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for any company looking for national exposure to young leaders from across Canada. Please contact Nicola Dent at jcinatcon2019@gmail.com for sponsorship details.

JCI Vernon is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs committed to creating positive change in the community, and is affiliated with JCI Canada and Junior Chamber International, with over 200,000 members in 100 countries.

For more information contact Hoyte at 250-306-4354 or visit www.jcivernon.com.


