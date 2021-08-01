UPDATE: More evacuation orders as White Rock Lake wildfire grows

The Okanagan Indian Band issued an evacuation order (red) for select properties on the southwest side of Okanagan Lake Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m., due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire burning near Westwold. (OKIB graphic)

Update: 8:06 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has issued evacuation orders for properties south of Six Mile Creek Road in Electoral Area B (above Westside Road) due to White Rock Lake Fire.

The following addresses are asked to evacuate immediately because of the immediate danger of life and safety:

464, 140 of Whiteman Creek Road

442, 503, 545, 550, 560, 651, 655, 659, 661, 730, 735, 801, 809, 878, 890, 901, 1001, 1070, 1075, 1135, 1195, 1221, 1250, 1470 of Six Mile Creek Road

485, 351, 425, 252, 631, 635 of Nashwito Road

17, 65 Cain Road

305, 311, 315, 79, 75 of Beau Park Road

59 Beatrice Road

10, 15, 50, 93 of Banks Road

278, 267, 225, 221, 235 of Siwash Creek Road

The evacuation order previously issued for properties along Bouleau and Pinaus Lake remains in effect. The evacuation alert for properties along Irish Creek Road in Electoral Area B remains in effect.

—

Update: 7:35 p.m.

The evacuation alert issued on Friday, July 31 for properties in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) in response to the White Rock Lake Wildfire has been raised to an evacuation order. A local state of emergency has been issued for the RDCO along North Westside Road, and an evacuation order has been issued for all properties in Westshore Estates.

Properties on Evacuation Order include:

11100 Antler Road

801 Beau Park Road

11000 Bouleau Lake Road

Select properties on Bouleau Lake Road (no civic address, please see map)

980 Gates Road

10780 Whiteman Creek Road

11140 Whiteman Creek Road

Select properties on Whiteman Creek Road (no civic address, please see map).

All properties in Westshore Estates

All residents in the properties on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS). Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca. Evacuees will still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate forms to access these services.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna. ESS volunteers are available to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Evacuees must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

As of Sunday evening, the White Rock Lake wildfire had grown to 32,000 hectares.

—

Original

An evacuation order has been issued Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, by the Okanagan Indian Band due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake Wildfire

Members of the local RCMP, Search and Rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are on the ground assisting the @OkanaganBand with an evacuation order on Westside Road. A list of affected properties and additonal information related to the order can be found at: https://t.co/9vXBi57Qrm https://t.co/o181TYepXy pic.twitter.com/18BITD9oTb — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) August 2, 2021

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

Subdivisions located below the Whiteman Creek drainage, south of the Mud Hole, including Parker Cove and Whiteman subdivision.

Addresses

153 Robins Nest Rd. 10993 Westside Rd. 8 Parker Rd.

149 Robins Nest Rd. 10987 Westside Rd. 9 Parker Rd.

145 Robins Nest Rd. 10979 Westside Rd. 33 Parker Rd.

141 Robins Nest Rd. 10973 Westside Rd. 22 Parker Rd.

137 Robins Nest Rd. 10969 Westside Rd. 12 Parker Rd.

133 Robins Nest Rd. 10965 Westside Rd.

129 Robins Nest Rd. 10961 Westside Rd. 19 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

125 Robins Nest Rd. 10957 Westside Rd. 17 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

121 Robins Nest Rd. 10875 Westside Rd. 15 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

10877 Westside Rd. 13 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

32 Robins nest Ln. 10879 Westside Rd. 11 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

26 Robins Nest Ln. 10771 Westside Rd. 10 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

20 Robins Nest Ln. 10772 Westside Rd. 9 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

38 Robins Nest Ln. 10770 Westside Rd. 8 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

44 Robins Nest Ln. 10641 Westside Rd. 16 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

50 Robins Nest ln. 10641 Westside Rd. 61 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

56 Robins Nest Ln. 10631 Westside Rd. 80 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

62 Robins Nest Ln. 10621 Westside Rd. 96 Ki-Low-Na Rd.

68 Robins Nest Ln. 10611 Westside Rd.

10541 Westside Rd. 9 Chief Saddleman Rd.

17 Beau Park Rd. 10531 Westside Rd. 19 Chief Saddleman Rd.

25 Beau Park Rd. 10521 Westside Rd. 18 Chief Saddleman Rd.

Ben Miles Flat Rd. 10511 Westside Rd. 48 Chief Saddleman Rd.

10859 Clifford Rd. 10438 Westside Rd. Lot 12

10809 Westside Rd.

Osprey Ave. Qui Qui Tasket Ln.

Nighthawk Ave. Hummingbird Ave.

Meadowlark Ave.

Loon Ave. 112 Lawrence Ln.

Kingfisher Ave. 110 Lawrence Ln.

Elk St. 222 Lawrence Ln.

Jay Ave. 228 Lawrence Ln.

Ibis Ave. 237 Lawrence Ln.

Hummingbird Ave. 233 Lawrence Ln.

Cougar St. 175 Lawrence Ln.

Deer St. 24 Lawrence Ln.

Grouse Ave.

Falcon Ave.

Bear St.

Argail St.

Those affected by the order must leave the area immediately.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• If you have lodging available to you and do not require immediate assistance, please head to that location and follow up with ESS reception at a later time;

• Band members: follow the travel route provided and register at: Head of the Lake Hall, 118 Head of the Lake Road Vernon, BC;

• Non-Band members: please register at 1480 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna;

• If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the OKIB EOC at 250-306-8477;

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

• Close all windows and doors;

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to;

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available;

• Take pets in pet kennels or on leash with food and water;

• If you have left pets and are not able to take them with you please notify the reception center;

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

ASSEMBLY POINTS:

If you require transportation, the following Assembly Points have been established as pick-up areas. Please call 250-306-8477 to confirm that you require transportation:

• Lawrence Lane and Westside Rd;

• Ki-Low-Na Road and Westside Rd;

• Beau Park Road and Westside Rd.

Further information will be issued when available. For the most up-to-date information visit Facebook: OKIB Official and OKIB Public pages, or www.okib.ca for more information.

B.C. Wildfires 2021