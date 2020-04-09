OKIB Chief Byron Louis sends a message to visitors of reserve lands amid COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

Chief and council asks non-residents not to visit OKIB reserve lands during the pandemic

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is making one message clear amid the COVID-19 pandemic crystal clear: tourists and visitors need to stay away.

Chief and council are requesting that all non-Okanagan and non-residents refrain from visiting OKIB reserve lands during the pandemic.

“Our simple message for those contemplating visiting or staying on or near the OKIB reserve is please don’t,” said Chief Byron Louis in a statement Thursday, April 9.

“As Chief and Council we want to ensure that we do everything we can as a First Nation to safeguard our community and in particular our elders.”

Louis said the request applies to those who may ordinarily stay at a secondary home during the summer.

“Plain and simple, if you rent a cabin or secondary home in the Okanagan and want to visit it or stay at it during this pandemic, please, not now. Not in the coming weeks. Stay home,” said Louis.

The band will be putting up notices advising tourists and visitors of the request.

“I just want to thank all those involved for their assistance in this matter. Remember, the life you save could be your own or that of a loved one,” he added.

The OKIB advises all residents in the area to practice physical distancing of two metres at all times, and recommends wearing a mask or scarf to help reduce transmission of COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

READ MORE: Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland parks remain open for passive use
Next story
Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

Thank you Lake Country paramedics

We are all in this together: COVID-19

Unemployment up, Kelowna loses 2,000 jobs in March: StatCan

March unemployment rate 5.9 per cent, highest in Kelowna since January 2018

Kelowna toddler officially cancer-free

Elara Isagawa’s family is thanking the community for their support throughout her treatment

Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact

Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

The Valens Company plans to distribute 40,000 sanitizer bottles to frontline workers across Canada

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Law enforcement will patrol shuttered campgrounds in Cascades this weekend

Patrols will enforce provincial order requiring all such facilities remain closed during COVID-19

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Restrictions have been implemented elsewhere within valley

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

Chief and council asks non-residents not to visit OKIB reserve lands during the pandemic

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Most Read