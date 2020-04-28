Okanagan group launches fundraising page for PPE

The group also now has over 50 members throughout Central Okanagan

Now over 50 people strong, a group of Okanagan 3D printing digital makers continue to make an impact with their contributions.

The group makes face shields for Interior Health (IH), as well as other community organizations including long-term care facilities and shelters. Now, they’re asking the community to help them continue supporting health-care workers.

Cortnee Chulo is one of the first members. She is the manager at makerspace UBCO, where some of the face shields are 3D printed and stored.

“Our funding is starting to dwindle. What happened in the beginning was that makerspace, Okanagan College, and the Okanagan Regional Library all pitched in what they could but those resources are limited, which is why we’ve launched the crowdfunding page,” she said.

“Right now, we’ve put $25,000 as the goal, but that’s not what we need to get started. Every single donation that comes in will immediately be put to use to create more shields. So if we end up with $2,000, we’ll create $2,000’s worth of face shields. If we end up raising $25,000, we’ll make as many shields as $25,000 can make.”

Chulo said that so far, they have completed 500 face shields, which have now been delivered to Interior Health. She said the health authority will see where the face shields are needed most and distribute them accordingly.

She said IH initially asked for 1,750 face shields, and the group is still working towards that goal. But the demand for face shields is only increasing, Chulo said.

“We’re having more and more people reach out to us and asking for (the face shields). Just today (April 28), we got an email from the (UBCO) School of Nursing asking if they could 400 face shields as their students are going to need protection too,” she said.

“But it just shows how many people need this in our community. The group has made face shields and donated them to some care homes and a shelter. It’s not all going to hospitals. There are other places that need this as well, and we’re here to help.”

To donate to the Okanagan Makers Alliance, visit the fundraising page. If you need some face shields, you can connect with the group through their Facebook page.

