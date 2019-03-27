Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Demolition work is set to begin on the former Greyhound bus depot in downtown Penticton.

The City of Penticton is providing notice to downtown residents, business owners and visitors that the abatement and demolition work will begin on April 1.

READ ALSO: Penticton Greyhound bus depot to become a parking lot

“The City wishes to thank the public for their patience while this work is carried out,” said director of development services, Anthony Haddad.

READ ALSO: Tearful farewell in Penticton for Greyhound Canada

Any vehicles parked on the property, located at Nanaimo Avenue and Ellis Street, must be removed by the morning of March 28. The site will be fenced and no public parking will be permitted during the demolition process.

Construction of the new parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition of the building. The lot will contain 55 spaces, including two electrical vehicle charging stations, bike racks and bicycle lockers.

READ ALSO: Parking lot where Greyhound was will have electric vehicle charging

The city said further information around the monthly parking arrangement will be forthcoming in May.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’
Next story
Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

Just Posted

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Okanagan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Conservation shows unborn fawn to B.C. poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Most Read