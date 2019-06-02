Okanagan foundation dishes out $200,000 in grants

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from Community Foundation program

It’s a happy time of year for Herb Wong.

Board chairperson of the Community Foundation of North Okanagan, Wong and other board members had the honour of handing out money to a lot of North Okanagan organizations as part of its annual Smart and Caring Program Community Grants Cycle.

A lot of money.

“This year, we are handing out $200,000,” said a smiling Wong at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, where the grants were handed out.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

The CFNO’s granting committee of five – chairperson Brad Marsh, Sonja Gaudet, Catherine Lord, Annette Sharkey and Calvin Hoy – sifted through numerous grant applications before deciding on 30 worthy recipients, who will use the funds for building upgrades, signage, a farm cat program, to help with a new vehicle.

Receiving grants were:

1. Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon for some much needed upgrades – flooring;

2. Allan Brooks Nature Centre for replacing signage and upgrading the facility;

3. Archway Society for Domestic Peace (formerly knows as the Vernon Women’s Transition Society) to convert an underutilized room into a fully functional space;

4. BrainTrust Canada for brain injury counselling – unique approach that works;

5. Canadian Mental Health for community suicide education and family support;

6. Canadian Mental Health Association Men’s Shed for a fabulous program that brings men together to ‘get stuff done;’

7. Cycling Without Age to help fund a second tri-shaw cycle to make it possible for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to see the Okanagan Rail Trail and other areas;

8. Enderby & District Arts Council to create a public art feature in Enderby;

9. Enderby & District Community Resource Centre the Harvest Sharing Hut;

10. FASD Okanagan Valley Assessment for the second FASD Conference in Vernon;

11. Hope Outreach for supplies volunteers distribute to women in need – simple act of caring – part of a larger goal of building respect and relationships, goal is to help exploited women get off the street;

12. Hullcar and Deep Creek Hall Society Hall improvements – bustling centre for the community – dedication of volunteers who are determined to keep this heritage building both useful and relevant for all ages, all groups

13. John Rudy Health Resource Centre;

14. Junior Achievement BC – work in the school system to deliver their Bright Futures Financial Literacy education to YOUTH;

15. Kindale Development Association for Warner House repairs;

16. Kingfisher Interpretive Centre First Nations – Pit House – floods every year – need to build it in a better location – education purposes;

17. Learning Disabilities Association of BC;

18. Literacy Society of the North Okanagan Books for Babies so successful -starting a Books for Pre-schoolers program;

19. Lumby Food Bank Society Move locations – costs $;

20. Maven Lane (North Okanagan Childcare Society) Transportation – Bus to get kids to and from school – School busing program discontinued;

21. Okanagan Humane Society – Spay and Neuter Program – Farm cat program;

22. Okanagan Quality Life Society Pontoon Boat that takes seniors out on the lake – needs new bimini and few upgrades;

23. Okanagan Regional Library – Storytime for deaf children – bringing that program to Vernon library;

24. O’Keefe Ranch New boiler for the mansion;

25. People Place Society – Outside signage – so people know what the People Place is;

26. The Bridge Education Society – Building an incredible daycare in Lumby;

27.United Way North Okanagan – Innovation – different ways of helping charities;

28. Vernon & District Association for Community Living – Help with costs for a wheelchair accessible van;

29. Vernon Restholm Association – BX Creek flooding potentially impacting three of its charities;

30. Vernon Public Art Gallery Expand their regional reach – bring more children into the gallery.


