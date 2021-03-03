The City Park dock in Kelowna was underwater due to rising Okanagan Lake flooding in 2017. (OBWB photo)

Okanagan facing extreme flooding risk

Water board calls for updated Okanagan Lake level management

The Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) has stepped up its efforts to advocate for a review of how the province manages Okanagan Lake levels.

The OBWB has sent a letter to the provincial government to raise its concerns to address the worst effects of climate change.

The correspondence is backed up by letters of support from municipal governments across the Okanagan Valley.

“We’re very concerned about the current lake level management and the risks of extreme flooding in the future,” explained OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears.

“This is a serious problem we are facing. This is not hype.”

At issue is the current management plan which was designed in the 1970s and doesn’t accommodate for climate change.

READ MORE: Addressing conflicts in Okanagan Lake level management

READ MORE: Okanagan high target for spring flooding

The Okanagan has experienced severe flooding in recent years and recent flood mapping for the valley has signalled that the way the lake is managed needs to change.

The lake level issue was raised by the District of Peachland a few months back and has since been echoed by other valley municipalities.

That, paired with the results shown by the flood mapping, prompted the OBWB letter.

“There is an urgent need to have this review,” the letter states.

“While preparing Okanagan mainstem lakeshore flood maps (published in 2020), Northwest Hydraulic Consultants found that the frequency of flooding would be unacceptably high if the Okanagan Dam at Penticton continued to be operated in the same manner, given the expected increase inflows due to climate change…The technical report for this effort found that as a result of climate change, floods will ‘exceed the capacity of existing infrastructure if operational rules are not adjusted.’

“We are asking the Government of B.C. to, in the next five years, comprehensively review and update the Okanagan Lake Regulation System (OLRS) and its operating plan to prevent damaging floods of increasing severity, while protecting Okanagan fisheries and minimizing the risk of water shortages. We are also asking for the management and control structures of Kalamalka Lake to be formally designated as part of the OLRS, and included in the review.”

Warwick Sears said the water board is asking the plan be expanded to include Kalamalka Lake because it has also been affected by high water levels.

“We know that all the water in this valley is connected. What affects one lakeside community can impact the next,” said Warwick Sears.

“Scientific modelling shows that we are going to experience more precipitation – both rain and snow – but it’s going to be unpredictable.

“At the same time, we’re also at heightened risk for drought because of climate change.

“If we just manage the lake for flooding and draw it down too far, and then have less precipitation than expected in spring and summer, we could create an even greater water shortage.”

Adjusting lake levels can have a significant impact on water availability for agriculture, residential use, and have severe consequences for fish, she added.

The OBWB is recommending that the province work closely with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, as well as affected stakeholders and the public.

“We believe the Okanagan Nation will be important leaders in this given their immense work to bring back sockeye and chinook salmon and the values they place on water,” Warwick Sears said.

The OBWB has initiated a gap analysis, working with the provincial water manager who operates the dam in Penticton, to evaluate completed studies from recent years and determine what additional studies are needed.

A recommended plan of studies will be released in April as well as a recommendation to include public engagement.

“It’s extremely important the public be provided information and be consulted because they will be impacted,” Warwick Sears said.

“How we address lake levels into the future will affect each of us directly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Organization created to support Shuswap’s LGBTIQ2+ community
Next story
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Pixabay.
Calling on Central Okanagan volunteers to apply for scholarship

The Central Okanagan Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Volunteer Spirit Scholarships

The District of Lake Country has placed load restrictions on city roads due to early warming weather. (Black Press file photo)
Load restrictions set on Lake Country roads

A 70 per cent axle weight restriction has been implemented to protect roads during warming weather

Okanagan high school girls volleyball players Georgia MacLean of Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary (from left), Olivia Pederson of Vernon Christian School, Kassidy Schaper-Kotter of Vernon Secondary and Makenna Lane from W.L. Seaton Secondary have signed to play college volleyball with Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College. (File photos)
Fraser Valley college inks quartet of Okanagan recruits

Columbia Bible College Bearcats in Abbotsford sign four players to women’s volleyball squad

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)
Kelowna athletes, coaches, businesses honoured for achievements during pandemic

Among them, Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore and Jacob Rubuliak named Community Sport Heroes

The City Park dock in Kelowna was underwater due to rising Okanagan Lake flooding in 2017. (OBWB photo)
Okanagan facing extreme flooding risk

Water board calls for updated Okanagan Lake level management

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Most Read