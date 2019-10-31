Kelowna is facing the largest shortfall for health care assistants in the Okanagan (BC Care Providers Association)

Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

There are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for nurses

The Okanagan is currently facing a nursing shortage for long-term care and it doesn’t appear the issue will be resolved anytime soon.

According to the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), there are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for licensed practical nurses in the Okanagan.

While the Okanagan is struggling to fill these jobs, other regions in the province are facing an even more severe shortfall, which the organization describes as a “crisis.”

For example, the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region currently needs to fill 106.5 job vacancies for health care assistants, while the South Island needs to fill 25.4 job vacancies for licensed practical nurses.

READ MORE: KGH cardiac program gets final $1.4 million donation

READ MORE: Kelowna senior speaks out about care at KGH

The staffing shortage is so wide spread, the BCCPA recently decided to launch a ‘heat map’ to illustrate the need.

“The staffing crisis faced by B.C.’s seniors care sector is symptomatic of a failure to activate a comprehensive health human resources strategy,” said Aly Devji, president of the organization. “What the heat map illustrates is that the staffing shortages problem is widespread and growing to several parts of the province.

“Our aim now as a sector should be to implement solutions.”

Since 2018, the organization said it has undertaken multiple measures to analyze and resolve B.C.’s health human resources crisis.

These include hosting an sector-wide collaboration with care providers, government, labour unions and training colleges. It has also published two reports outlining the scale of the crisis and provided 10 recommendations on how to resolve it.

It also established a $25,000 bursary program in partnership with Okanagan College and partnered with Health Match BC to design a recruitment campaign.

The organization hopes the heat map will put pressure on the government to implement its recommendations and resolve the staffing problem.

An interview request to the ministry of health was not immediately returned.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16
Next story
Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

The $5 hike would help it complete $220 million worth of projects by the end of 2029

Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

There are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for nurses

Trick-or-treaters ready to swarm Orchard Park Plaza

Halloween starts at 3 p.m. at the mall

Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

The average Kelownian earns $46,000 annually, according to Statistics Canada

Unsolved thefts, robberies and fraud throughout the Okanagan

Crime Stoppers has released information about unsolved crimes in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

No ditch at Castle hotel to catch draining pool water: transportation ministry

Investigators gather evidence following death of man arrested in Malakwa

An autopsy will be conducted but conclusive answers could be months away says IIO director.

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Most Read