Okanagan restaurant employees threatened with contaminated needle

Suspect sought following robbery of at Vernon restaurant

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a robbery after a man allegedly threatened staff with a contaminated needle.

RCMP flooded the area of 3100 Highway 6 in Vernon Wednesday, Dec. 5, after a report was made that a robbery had just occurred at Wrap Zone. One male entered the store, just before 7 p.m. and threatened staff with an alleged infected needle and demanded money. Two staff working at the time complied with the suspect’s demands who fled on foot from that location with an undisclosed amount of cash. Extensive patrols were made for the male by police, however he was not located.

The suspect male is described as wearing a dark-coloured, waist-length jacket with dark coloured shoes with light coloured trim.

The employees were not physically injured during the incident.

See: Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

