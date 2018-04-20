West Coast Gourmet Snacks is just one out of almost 80 vendors at this weekend’s Okanagan Eats Food Show. Image credit: Matthew Abrey

Okanagan Eats back for another year

Okanagan Eats features vendors, chef demos, and so much more. This isn’t your average food show.

– Matthew Abrey

The Okanagan Eats Food Show is back for another year, and better than ever.

The local food festival is taking over the Kelowna Curling Club this Friday and Saturday, featuring everything from tasty free samples, to live celebrity cooking demonstrations.

Playing host to close to approximately 80 vendors from around the Okanagan, the event offers guests the opportunity to experience all that our local culinary scene has to offer.

“The Okanagan has a lot of great tasting events, but what’s great about Okanagan Eats is that it’s actually the cheapest tasting event in town,” said event organizer Karalyn Lockhart, “and you can do everything from sampling different wineries and breweries, to getting something to eat, to shopping around, and not to mention back-to-back live entertainment and demonstrations on our live stage.”

Among the many celebrity guests putting on demonstrations is Masterchef Canada contestant, Matt Astorga, and Becky Parissoto from the popular cooking website, www.whitewop.com.

Attendees can also bring a non-perishable food item, or make a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank at the door, and be entered to win a trip for two to the Montana Hill Guest Ranch

Tickets are $15 per day, or $25 for a weekend pass, while the charge for youth aged 7-15 is $5 per day, and children under 6 are free.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Heidi Lettari (left) and Renée Altman (right) with Kaslo Sourdough pose for the camera at the Okanagan Eats Food Show. Image credit: Matthew Abrey

Phillips Soda Works had a colourful display at the Okanagan Eats Food Show. Image credit: Matthew Abrey

Jennifer Zarr from Bung and Spigot Girt Co. was one of many vendors at the Okanagan Eats Food Show. Image credit: Matthew Abrey

Most Read