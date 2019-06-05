Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Some anxious moments at a Vernon drug store Wednesday afternoon.

A four-door green Chrysler vehicle ended up going over the curb and hitting one of the front panes of glass at Shoppers Drug Mart on 27th Street.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and preliminary indications are that the driver may have suffered a medical distress.

The driver was being assessed at the scene, which saw emergency personnel from RCMP, ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services converge.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
