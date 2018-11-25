Okanagan director named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

RDNO director Amanda Shatzko has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women. (Photo submitted)

Amanda Shatzko, Regional District of North Okanagan BX/Silver Star director, has been named a Women’s Executive Network (WXN) 2018 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner presented by KPMG.

The list of Top 100 Winners was released Nov. 22, and pays tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders.

“We are celebrating 100 of Canada’s highest achieving women in diverse fields,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN.

“All 100 are role models for the generations who will follow – which is why it’s very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements.”

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN’s Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2018 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN’s 2017-2018 Diversity Champions.

Shatzko was selected in the Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders category due to her ability to become a front-runner, proven passion for learning and innovation, track record of being a high-performing leader, exhibiting vision, creativity and ambition. Shatzko is a “woman on the fast track” and demonstrates exemplary leadership traits to take her organizations to the next level.

Currently, Shatzko is vice-chair of the Regional District of the North Okanagan, president of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, a director for the BC Alliance for Arts and Culture, vice-president of the Vancouver United Nations Association in Canada, a professional artist and president of AS Consulting working on cross-cultural collaborations, bridging diverse groups in the business and government sectors and helping society develop creativity skills for the future of jobs.

Past Award Winners includes Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers best-selling author Margaret Atwood, astronaut Dr. Roberta Bondar, CEO of Venture Communications Arlene Dickinson, president of Sleep Country Canada Christine Magee and former Governer General of Canada Michaëlle Jean.

Shatzko, a newly elected politician, was recognized along-side political veteran and past B.C. Premier Christy Clark as a 2018 award winner.

For a full list of winners, visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners/.

