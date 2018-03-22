Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

The Okanagan Valley Death Café Series is once again being held in four communities on four Sunday afternoons in Apri.

Those who take part in the series sit down for a coffee with strangers and discuss death. It’s not something organizers knew would have appeal, but last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to participate in a conversation about death and dying during the first series of Death Cafes.

Currently more than 5,900 Death Cafes have been held in 55 countries since September 2011. This is nearly 2,000 more events and seven more countries than just a year ago. This is a growing worldwide movement of people who are choosing to live life more fully conscious of the fact that they are going to die sometime.

READ MORE: STARTING TO TALK ABOUT DEATH

Death Cafes are an opportunity to have an honest and respectful conversation about death. They are a group-directed, confidential discussion of death with no expectations, no agendas, and no judgments. A Death Cafe is not a grief support or counseling session; it is a time of sharing and learning.

Originated by Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz in 2004, the Death Cafe model was developed in the UK by Funeral Adviser Jon Underwood and later brought to the United States by Lizzy Miles. The aim of the movement, according to Jon Underwood, is “to increase awareness of death with a view of helping people make the most of their (finite) lives”. It’s to create an environment where talking about dying and death is natural and comfortable.

Mr. Underwood, who died last year, maintained that the world would be a better place if people dealt with their fear of dying: “Life and death are interdependent. The best preparation for death is to have a great life.” These death cafes are his incredible gift to the world and an amazing legacy.

Celebrant and End of Life Doula Alison Moore and colleagues, Sue Berlie, Shamanic Practitioner, Claudette Bouchard, End of Life Doula are facilitating this series of four Death Cafes in the Central Okanagan.

Locations:

  • Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Summerland at Beanery Café, 13016 Victoria Rd. N.
  • Sunday, April 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m in West Kelowna at L’Oven, 100-2565 Main St.
  • Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m in Kelowna, The Bistro, Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave.
  • Sunday, April 29, 3 p.m. -5 p.m. in Peachland at Beach Avenue Café, 5830 Beach Ave.

Participants are asked only to purchase their own refreshments.

Previous story
Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak
Next story
Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Just Posted

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

Most Read