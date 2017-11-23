Okanagan couple reunited with stolen camera day after Mounties release pictures

A local couple will soon be reunited with some stolen property.

A local couple will soon be reunited with some stolen property.

Mounties sent out a media release with several photos from a GoPro they confiscated at the scene of a September break-in and a match has been made.

“It does appear as though one of the individuals seen in the photos has contacted police,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Thursday morning.

“The lead investigator will be in touch with the gentleman at her earliest opportunity to hopefully return the property and hopefully some missing memories to him. We greatly appreciate the assistance of both the media and the general public, as others have called in tips on the possible identity of the couple.”

