UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Okanagan Connector

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

Merritt RCMP are responding to a fatal crash on the Okanagan Connector, according to Merritt media.

The BC Coroner Service and Central Interior Traffic Services are on the way to investigate the scene.

________

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

Highway 97C is currently closed after a collision between Loon Lake Rd and Highway 5A.

The closure is 12.1 km long located 23 km east of Merritt.

More to come.

UPDATE: Fatal accident closes Okanagan Connector

