Okanagan communities collect cheques from tourism ministry

The province is cutting several cheques to support tourism in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions.

The money is part of a $50 million investment across B.C. that includes new tourism attractions, campground developments, incorporating Indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements, and climate change adaptations.

Projects in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson include:

City of Kelowna Island Stage Rejuvenation – $999,868;

City of West Kelowna Boucherie Road Multi-use Pathway Phase 1 – $500,000;

City of Vernon Becker Bike Park trail revitalization – $500,000;

Silver Star Resort Association Silver Star Campground Enhancement – $774,850;

Vernon Snowmobile Association Snowmobile Chalet Replacement at Silver Star – $100,000;

O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society accessibility improvements – $30,000;

Shuswap Tourism Farmgate Trail – $100,000;

Back Country Horsemen Society of BC Skimikin South Multi-use Trail Loop (South Shuswap) – $86,000;

Discover Naramata Community and Business Society dynamic digital audio tours – $79,120;

Town of Osoyoos 85th Street pedestrian plaza construction – $550,000;

Upper Similkameen Indian Band Hedley Mascot Mine rehabilitation – $932,345;

Merritt Walk of Stars Society Walk of Stars: Digital & Infrastructure Revitalization $310,302.

The funding includes $20 million for repairs to Science World in Vancouver.

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry,” said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport. “Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery.”

