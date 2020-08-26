Noelle Eugster says her decision to attend Okanagan College’s Occupational Health and Safety program in her forties was extremely rewarding. (Contributed)

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Going back to school in your forties may sound like a daunting task to many, but Okanagan woman Noelle Eugster considers it one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“Making a complete career change and going back to college in my mid-40s was certainly scary,” said the graduate of Okanagan College’s Occupational Health and Safety program. “But I’m so glad I did. It was easily one of the smartest choices I’ve ever made.”

With fall approaching and parents and students of all ages making decisions about going back to school, Okanagan College is now open to prospective applicants.

READ MORE: Video: Okanagan College congratulates 2020 grads

Eugster now works as a safety and training coordinator for USNR in Salmon Arm, one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry, which has allowed her to correspond with her colleagues in the same field around the world.

Because of this, she’s been able to stay up to date on the latest considerations, best practices and developments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

As students prepare to return to college amid the pandemic, Okanagan College has published an entirely online Continuing Studies brochure.

This year marks the first time in decades the Continuing Studies brochure won’t be arriving in mailboxes around the region.

Jane Lister, acting director for Continuing Studies and regional dean for the North Okanagan, says she’s hopeful that the online brochure will reach prospective students.

“We want to get the word out to people to head to our website, where you can find the brochure, search courses, and stay tuned as we add new offerings,” she said.

“We know many people are looking not only for professional development opportunities during the pandemic, but may also be thinking about changing careers or diversifying their skills right now.”

The brochure is available to read online or download at www.okanagan.bc.ca/cs.

The array of courses – which includes offerings in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and other fields – also includes some new COVID-19-related programming.

READ MORE: New cannabis course coming to Okanagan College

A course called COVID-19 Hazards, Risks, Controls, and Communication provides learners with the skills necessary to direct COVID-19 risk management practices in the work place. Another called COVID-19 Strategies: Wellness, Mental Health and Stress will provide learners with tips, tools and strategies to promote wellness, mental health and manage COVID-19 related stress.

The college will also be hosting online info sessions. The next session is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Students can sign up to attend session and view recordings of past sessions at okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions.

READ MORE: Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CollegeEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death
Next story
Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Just Posted

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Datrie seen at Kal Beach, near Polson Park, Kangaroo Farm and more

Construction goes ahead on Lavington daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

UPDATE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Precautions urged to prevent surge in COVID-19 numbers in Summerland

Chamber manager concerned about possible increase in new daily cases

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

High angle rescue in Myra Canyon near Kelowna

A 52-year-old man has reportedly fallen down a 40-foot embankment

Most Read