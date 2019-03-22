Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (Photo for The Washington Post John Lehmann)

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

After a report of an overdose at Okanagan College in Kelowna, its director of public affairs wants to let students know the college has resources for those struggling with substance use.

“Information regarding opioids and where to turn for further information and help is distributed and available to students at orientation and in our student services building at the information desk in front of Athletics and Recreation,” Allan Coyle said.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, Coyle would not confirm or deny that an overdose occurred on the campus earlier this week.

READ MORE: Kelowna opioid addiction treatment clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

He did speak to the resources on campus, though, which includes 28 employees who are trained to use naloxone and the college is working on getting more help in place for struggling students.

“We are in the throes of developing a wellness strategy at OC,” Coyle said, adding that the draft is nearing completion but any timeline on the strategy remains unclear.

READ MORE: Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

There were 55 overdose deaths in Kelowna in 2018, down from 74 the year prior.

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus can house 143 students making it a smaller campus than most universities, and one that doesn’t see much substance use, Coyle said.

“Still, it is a matter that concerns us.”

WATCH: How to administer naloxone

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Substitute teacher arrested after gun fires in Alabama classroom
Next story
Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

Just Posted

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

Black Mountain Cub Crawl returns to Kelowna

Its the 3rd year of the obstacle course fundraiser

No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

Farm Bound Zero Waste has announced its opening date

Kelowna council ready to consider pot shop rezonings

Seven rezoning applications for cannabis retail stores on council’s agenda Monday

Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Homeless South Okanagan man allegedly doused in ice water while he slept

Community outraged at treatment of well-known homeless community member

Most Read