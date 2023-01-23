Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

The investigation continues regarding the cyberattack on Okanagan College earlier this month.
Unauthorized entry was gained to the college’s technology systems on Jan. 9.
The college says certain information belonging to current students and employees may have been accessed.
Okanagan College will be giving students instructions so they can gain access to credit monitoring services provided free of charge by the institute.
The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C. has been notified of the breech.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on