A number of businesses in Downtown Kelowna have eiter cosed or changed operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Okanagan College student and print shop owner supports local business

Bryan Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna

As local businesses close their doors and lock up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one thoughtful college student has stepped up to support the business community in the Okanagan.

When he’s not studying for his BBA at Okanagan College, Bryan Carlton owns and operates a printing shop in Kelowna. Since the outbreak landed in North America, he found that his clients in education, event management, and business have either reduced hours, put projects on hold or canceled events.

“I have a few clients who let me know how slow it was and wanted to see If I can do anything to possibly help them out,” said Carlton.

“I figured banners were a quick and easy way to let potential clients know that the restaurant was open for carry-outs and deliveries. Community is very important to Snap Printing. We have given to many charities and always tried to help them out with their printing needs.”

Carlton graduated from Grand Prairie Regional College with a diploma in Business Administration back in 2003. He opened Snap Printing in 2011, growing from a home-based business to a well-recognized digital and specialty printing business in Kelowna. Going back to school was the next step.

“Times have changed and I just wanted to learn more about what is happening and how I can apply it to my business. Not to mention I have always felt a good business owner needs to be continuously educating himself in one way or another,” he said.

Management Principles (BUAD 123) Professor Laura Hetherington said it is no surprise that Carlton shifted to focus on other businesses during such a difficult time.

“Bryan’s positive influence and compassion for others has been displayed throughout the term in our classroom, in-person and now virtually,” she said.

“His drive and ambition to continue to help our community at times like this demonstrates Bryan’s leadership qualities.”

Business owners looking for banners can make an inquiry by email at info@snapprinting.ca or by phoning 778-478-9553.

Bryan Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna

