Okanagan College shines at Skills Canada nationals

Two Okanagan College (OC) students made the podium over the weekend at the annual Skills Canada National Competition in Vancouver.

Over 300 competitors from all over the country took part in more than 35 skills and trades categories. It is the only national competition for students and apprentices in the country.

Vernon’s Owen Davis won gold in the Aerospace Technology category. Davis also won the gold at the provincial level and believes with the wins, he’s one step closer to achieving his dream of working with helicopters.

“I think 100 per cent it is going to help me land the job I want,” said Davis, who loves that he didn’t have to leave the Okanagan to get his education.

Joey Bruno, who is a third-year apprentice in OC’s Auto Body and Collision Technician program, took home the silver medal in the Automovote Collision Repair category. Bruno credits his teachers and schooling in helping him win the award.

“Coming to Okanagan College was the right choice,” said Bruno. “The instructors are great, especially at hands-on teaching.”

Wade Arbo, who graduated OC earlier this month, won a bronze medal in the IT Network Systems Administration category.

“It is no small feat to perform this technical work to their utmost skill and ability under the watchful eyes of expert judges and within a time limit. Both Owen and Joey performed admirably,” said Stephen Speers, Dean of OC Trades and Apprenticeship. “Okanagan College is proud of their achievements and know more success awaits them in future.”

CollegeKelownaOkanaganskilled tradesVernon