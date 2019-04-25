Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

Project ReCharge is making some additions to local parks

An innovative project is being launched with technology students and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

Project ReCharge, part of Enactus Okanagan College, is bringing two green smartphone recharge stations to two regional parks: Mission Creek and Gellatly Nut Farm.

READ MORE: Annual student film fest returns to UBC Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

Co-founders Nick Gallant and Cooper Simson will join the RDCO and will launch the project April 26, 10 a.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.