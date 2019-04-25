Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

An innovative project is being launched with technology students and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.
Project ReCharge, part of Enactus Okanagan College, is bringing two green smartphone recharge stations to two regional parks: Mission Creek and Gellatly Nut Farm.
Co-founders Nick Gallant and Cooper Simson will join the RDCO and will launch the project April 26, 10 a.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park.
