Okanagan College partners with Accelerate Okanagan

Okanagan College and Accelerate Okanagan are joining forces to launch a series of free lunch and learn workshops starting this month.

Topics run the gamut from how to relieve stress to ways to improve communication in the tech workplace to shifting workplace rules and culture around the legalization of cannabis.

“Ongoing learning plays such an important role in fostering community and the growth of talent,” said Alex Goodhew, Accelerate Okanagan’s community manager.

“Our long-time partnership with the College comes from our shared passion for supporting entrepreneurs, building talent and supporting economic growth and this series is a chance for us to create even more opportunity for growth and connection.”

Geared towards entrepreneurs, members of the business community and anyone interested in building a new skill set, these sessions are intended to share knowledge on timely and relevant topics and build connections.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to share knowledge and spark dialogue within community businesses and organizations in the Okanagan, and so co-hosting with Accelerate Okanagan – which does so much to foster growth in the tech sector in the region – and using their fantastic space downtown made great sense for this series,” said Dennis Silvestrone, the college’s director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training.

“We look forward to some thought-provoking discussions that hopefully will be very valuable for those who attend.”

The free workshops will take place at noon on the last Thursday of the month from February to April at Accelerate Okanagan’s office, located at the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna. Participants should bring their own lunch, coffee and tea will be provided.

Feb. 28: Stress Less at Work

Slow down: let go. Feel renewed and empowered with this stress management workshop, where you will learn techniques that will help you let go of your tension and focus better on your work.

March 28: Cannabis in the Workplace

Explore the impact of this cultural shift in the workplace. How have things changed? What are some of your rights as an employee? Find out during this short and informative workshop.

April 25: Communication in Tech

There are some particular challenges in the Tech workplace. You can only control you. What can you do to react better to those challenges? We can help you with that.

