Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021 (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Okanagan College partners in climate-resilient housing project for Lytton evacuees

The housing initiative will provide housing for fire evacuees by Sept. 2022

The Okanagan College is a member of a new climate-resilient housing project.

The pilot project is spearheaded by the Kanaka Bar Indian Band, in collaboration with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Okanagan College.

The initiative will focus on providing climate-resilient housing options for evacuees who lost their homes in the June. 30, 2021 Lytton, B.C., wildfire. The project is expected to reveal sustainable new build and retrofitting solutions not only for Kanaka Bar’s members and Lytton residents but also all Canadians looking to make their homes resilient to extreme weather events.

“Okanagan College is looking forward to being involved with this innovative and collaborative applied research project. This project will provide learners, educators, industry, and community with real-world opportunities to pool their skills, knowledge and expertise, in the pursuit of a highly important and beneficial cause,” said Dr. Andrew Hay, provost, and vice president academic, Okanagan College

The project will see SAIT leading a collaborative team with participants from Okanagan College, Foresight Canada, Kanka Bar Indian Band, and Seko Construction over 10 months to create foundational options for rebuilding in the Lytton region.

The project will conclude with the construction of four to eight housing structures with a move-in date of Sept. 2022.

