Okanagan College opens new Health Science’s Centre in Kelowna

Okanagan College’s new Health Science’s Centre opened its doors to students at the beginning of September. (Okanagan College/Facebook)

Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna opened to students at the beginning of September, offering further avenues for local students to pursue careers in health care.

The 2,822-square-metre facility includes labs, classrooms and office space that will reflect spaces students will encounter in the industry. The building will support 591 students who will be training for in-demand jobs such as certified dental assistant, health-care assistant, pharmacy technician and others.

“We know B.C. needs more health-care professionals, and we’re committed to training a new generation of the people who care for us when we need it. Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre is a modern, new facility that will help set both students and our province up for success,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Advanced Education and Skills Training Minister Anne Kang attended the building’s grand opening on Oct. 1, saying the new facility will help meet the demand for health-care services for people across the Okanagan and the B.C. Interior.

“This building is a showcase of our commitment to building learning spaces that meet the growing demand for services while ensuring these structures reflect the best in sustainable building practices,” she said.

One student shared her experience learning in the new facility over the past month during the event.

“Health care is a demanding field, so having state-of-the-art classrooms and labs like those in the new Health Sciences Centre is extremely important,” said bachelor of science nursing student Katelyn McGillivray.

“As a student, I really appreciate how the college and the province are investing in the best possible facilities and education that will set us up for success going into our careers.”

The $19.4-million Health Sciences Centre received $15.4 million in government funding, with the remaining $2.9 million funded by Okanagan College and $1.1 million from donors.

