Okanagan College is located at 1000 K. L. O. Road in Kelowna B.C. (Contributed)

Okanagan College offers free professional development courses during pandemic

Free courses, webinars and panels are available

Okanagan College (OC) is offering free resources to help individuals and employers tap into professional development offerings.

Through its continuing studies and corporate training department, the college has published a new online professional development resource page on its website to help people tap into free OC courses, webinars and panels.

“It’s our aim at all times to provide relevant professional development and to be a source of positive transformation in our communities,” said Dennis Silvestrone, director of continuing studies and corporate training for the college. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities are obviously facing challenges never anticipated. The business landscape has been unequivocally transformed. That said, our commitment to the communities we serve remains, and finds expression in this new page.”

Offerings range from small business strategy courses and webinars to navigate through the pandemic, to courses about how to manage a workforce remotely.

The college will continue to add resources to the page in the coming weeks.

“It’s our intention to continue to enhance and diversify what we’re able to offer the community, and we hope it will be a helpful and well-utilized resource to employers during an uncertain time,” said Silvestrone.

To find the full array of courses offered, and to register, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/pd.

