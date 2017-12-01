Okanagan College numbers growing

Desire for an Okanagan College education appears to be growing.
College officials say student enrollment is on track to be the highest ever in 2018-19, surpassing its previous record of 8,516 set in 2009-10.
The estimation is based on a “snapshot” headcount of domestic and international students done in September that showed a total of 7,374 students at the four OC campuses–Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm—as well as distance education students. The number marks a 4.3 per cent increase over 2016.
“Clearly if the growth trend continues, we are likely to see enrollment in 2018/19 that will be the largest ever for the college,” said OC vice-president of academics Andrew Hay.
In addition to the student numbers, the college also has a number of capital projects underway or in the works.
There is a new health sciences building in the design phase for Kelowna with construction scheduled to start next year and the new trades building on the Vernon campus now under construction. As well, a new welding building for the Penticton campus will break ground soon.
