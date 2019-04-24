Okanagan College names new fundraising director

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and director of advancement

A new face will be leading Okanagan College’s fundraising efforts.

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and Director of Advancement. Jackman replaces Kathy Butler, who retired in late 2018.

“The college has a great reputation in terms of its service to the region and I know that a major reason is the community support it has attracted to help build campuses, programs and student supports. I’m excited to be stepping into the fundraising role at this juncture as the college continues to grow,” said Jackman.

READ MORE: Hundreds of students show up at Okanagan College business expo and hiring fair

READ MORE: Okanagan College has new entrepreneur-in-residence

“I’ve looked carefully at where I wanted to take my next career step. It had to be somewhere that I could devote myself to long-term, and something that would allow me to contribute to building the region I’m calling home. Okanagan College offered that opportunity.”

Jackman is a relatively new arrival in the Okanagan, moving here with her family in 2017 to join United Way. Before leaving the United Kingdom, she was chief executive officer of the Macular Society, a medical research charity, where she led multi-million dollar research campaigns and oversaw significant growth. Prior to that, she was executive director programs at NESTA, where she built funding partnerships with government and industry. Jackman also recently joined the Board of the Journey Home Society, where she co-chairs the Advocacy and Education Committee.

“Helen has established significant connections in the Okanagan in the short time she has been here and has a CV that showcases her ability to lead as well as challenge herself and the teams she worked with,” said Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.

“I know she will relate well to the many donors who have well-established relations with the College and the Foundation.”

“I look forward to working with Helen and I know our Board is eager to continue to engage the communities of the region to help develop the learning opportunities at Okanagan College,” said foundation board president Sharron Simpson.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pan-Canada health database to launch with federal funding
Next story
Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach

Just Posted

Okanagan College names new fundraising director

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and director of advancement

43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program allows young students who were in care access education

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

The scene has been cleared

Day of mourning scheduled for West Kelowna firefighter

The public is invited for a day of remembrance of Captain Troy Russell, who died in 2018.

Rockets extend assistant coach

Kris Mallette was given a two-year extension

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Olympian Andi Naude retires from freestyle skiing

Penticton native skied in 62 World Cup single and dual moguls events in her career

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

North Okanagan downtown safety issues prompt need for discussions

Town hall meetings approved as city struggles with public concerns

Most Read