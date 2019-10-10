(File)

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

The cold is gone — for now — and both the Okanagan and Shuswap should be enjoying close-to-seasonal temperatures with Thanksgiving dinners this weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt McDonald said highs around 10-12 C are to be expected across the Okanagan throughout the weekend — just a tad shy of the normal 13 C seasonal temperatures.

“It’s not looking too bad,” he said. “The last few days have been the cold ones. A normal low for this time of year is 3 C. We were close to 10 degrees below normal last night.”

It’s not all good news though, as McDonald said showers and possible flurries are expected for the region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Probably a cold shower down in the valley but on Highway 97C we could see a couple of centimetres of snow,” he said.

McDonald said despite the nearly seasonal weekend, now is the time to start preparing for inclement winter weather.

“It’s a good idea to get your snow tires on if you haven’t already. It’s not just a matter of having snow on the ground. All-season rubber just gets stiff in these cooler temperatures.”

READ MORE: Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

The documentary chronicles the director’s experience befriending four people living without homes

Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Winter donations are needed earlier than usual this year

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read